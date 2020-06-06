EC3 Cuts His Own Version of Slammiversary Promo, Says ‘Nostalgia Is Dead’

EC3 has sent some mixed messages as to whether he’s heading to Impact in reaction to the company’s Slammiversary preview. As you may recall, a promo aired at the end of this week’s Impact announcing the date of Slammiversary and featuring footage of several recently-released WWE stars including EC3. In response, the Impact alum posted a video to social media that you can check out below.

The video features EC3 watching the original video followed by his name, both the the shortened EC3 version and the longer (Ethan Carter III) that he used in Impact. While this would seem to suggest that he is heading to the company, he also captioned the video, “New world. My rules. Nostalgia is dead. Click Bait. #ControlYourNarrative #FreeEC3”