EC3 Debut Tops ROH’s Most Viewed YouTube Clips for 2020

– Per Fightful, the video highlight of EC3 making his ROH debut last year topped ROH videos on YouTube for 2020. You can check out the list of the Top 5 most viewed ROH YouTube videos below.

1. EC3 Puts ROH Roster on notice (200,000)

2. Is This The Craziest Battle Royal in ROH History? (94,000)

3. Mike Bennett returns to ROH (91,000)

4. Free Enterprise Battle Royal (78,000)

5. EC3 & Briscoes vs. Shane Taylor & SOS (75,000)

It should be noted the video clips compiled for the list by Fightful are based on original, first-run programming content for last year only. Videos showing archived matches did not count.

The No. 1 video featured the former WWE Superstar stepping into an ROH ring for the first time in his career. You can view that clip here: