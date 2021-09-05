EC3 Discusses How His Free The Narrative II Match Against Adam Scherr Came Together

– During a recent interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for Cageside Seats, EC3 discussed his upcoming match against Adam Scherr (aka Braun Strowman) for Free The Narrative II. Below are some highlights.

EC3 on how their matchup came together: “This match came together because this man knocked on my door. I think you saw the video that we uploaded this week. That is actually the extended ending of our very first Free the Narrative feature. That was a stringer ending to our first feature. Nobody really caught onto exactly who it really was but now we get to tell you exactly who it is. Adam Scherr is looking to control his narrative and I’m the man he came to.”

EC3 on how his events are personal and therapeutic: “I wear a lot of what I do. It’s very personal and it’s almost therapeutic. I think a lot of talent that has come into The Narrative through this have seen that and are experiencing it themselves. I think Adam Scherr is going to be the prime example of somebody — you think this man has it all. He was a WWE champion, he was on top of the world. He’s been on top for many, many years. The shocking departure from the corporate wrestling world, that is all he knew. That weighs on a man no matter how big you are, no matter how tough you are perceived to be. No matter how strong you are.”

On how the Free The Narrative content is for the talent as much as the fans: “A lot of the talent that has come here has seen the emotional journey and growth through it. I think that’s what intrigues so much talent. It’s just a matter of getting it to the fans’ perspective. Fans want new, they always want new. But when new comes they don’t really recognize it until they do. To do that you just have to keep putting it out there. You can’t make this kind of content just for fans though you do want their support… but you have to make it for yourself. For so long, talent — no matter what company, some claimed they had creative freedom — they’re always working for somebody else. Nobodies truly becoming who they’re supposed to be or really feeling who they are in this landscape currently. So this is for them as much as it is for fans.”

Free The Narrative II is set for October 1. More details are available HERE.