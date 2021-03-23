EC3 Discusses Relationship With Dixie Carter, ROH Plans

EC3 gave a few details on his friendship with Dixie Carter and talked a bit about The Narrative in a recent interview. Fightful Select reports that the ROH star told them that he still has a good relationship with the former TNA boss and that they stay in contact. EC3 also said that he’s currently living with Moose, and that they push each other to get better.

The site noted that EC3 said that he has “bold plans” for his The Narrative idea, which he doesn’t want to a “cinematic match” necessarily. Rather, he wants it to be a fight filmed cinematically. He has more material out about it at FreeTheNarrative.com.

Finally, he said that he’s been contacted by Virtual Basement for their The Wrestling Code game and that his “One Percent” gimmick version will be in the game, followed by the “Narrative” version after.