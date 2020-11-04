wrestling / News
EC3 Done With Impact Wrestling For Now
November 4, 2020 | Posted by
Fightful Select reports that Bound for Glory was EC3’s last date with Impact Wrestling, for now, as he has finished up this run with the company. He only worked with Moose during his time there and the story ended with Moose winning.
EC3 is now in ROH and will remain there until the end of the year. It’s unknown if he has a contract with either company. There have also been talks of a new project that doesn’t involve either company.
