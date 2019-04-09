wrestling / News
EC3 Gets Manager During Smackdown Dark Match
– EC3 looks as if he may have a manager if the dark match before Tuesday’s Smackdown is anything to go by. According to MCK Podcast co-host Mike Degnan, EC3 faced Luke Harper in the dark match before the show and had Drake Maverick has his manager. Harper won the match.
Maverick was the manager for the Authors of Pain, who have been off TV since Akam suffered a leg injury late last year. EC3 and Maverick worked as a team during their time in Impact Wrestling as well, both as partners and then in a feud against each other.
Drake Maverick is EC3’s manager in his match against Luke Harper in the dark match before #SDLive. #WWE
— Matt Degnan (@degnan_matt) April 9, 2019
Luke Harper beats EC3. #SDLive #WWE
— Matt Degnan (@degnan_matt) April 9, 2019
