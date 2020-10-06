wrestling / News
EC3 Headed to Ring of Honor, Teaser Video Released
October 5, 2020 | Posted by
EC3 is set to make his way to Ring of Honor soon, as was revealed on Monday. ROH posted a video to Twitter this evening announcing that the star, who has been on Impact Wrestling in a feud with Moose, is on his way to the promotion.
You can see the video below, which is similar in tone to his Impact Wrestling vignettes hyping his arrival there. EC3 arrived in Impact at Slammiversary, where a video announced his return.
— ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 5, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Spoiler On Zicky Dice’s Mystery Partner On Tomorrow’s UWN Primetime Live
- Triple H On The Evolution Of Roman Reigns’ Character, Biggest Takeaways From The Pandemic Era In WWE
- Jim Ross Discusses Lex Luger Slamming Yokozuna On USS Intrepid, WWE Changing Plans On Luger Being Next Hulk Hogan
- Jim Ross On Hulk Hogan Not Wanting To Lose WWE Title To Bret Hart, Why They Could’ve Had A Great Match