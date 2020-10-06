EC3 Headed to Ring of Honor, Teaser Video Released

EC3 is set to make his way to Ring of Honor soon, as was revealed on Monday. ROH posted a video to Twitter this evening announcing that the star, who has been on Impact Wrestling in a feud with Moose, is on his way to the promotion.

You can see the video below, which is similar in tone to his Impact Wrestling vignettes hyping his arrival there. EC3 arrived in Impact at Slammiversary, where a video announced his return.