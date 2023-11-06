wrestling / News

EC3 On Why Headlocks Are Important in NWA, Says They ‘Actually Work’

November 6, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
NWA 75 EC3 Image Credit: NWA

In a post on Twitter, EC3 said that headlocks are different in the NWA, as they ‘actually’ work and are important for the company’s stories.

He wrote: “At the @nwa OUR HEADLOCKS ARE EFFECTIVE WEAPONS THAT
-Tell a Physical Story
-Allow a competitor to not aimlessly throw soft forearms and half hearted kicks that all sound the same.
-Actually work

Chant #HEADLOCK today. #newera overERA #overMAN

