wrestling / News
EC3 On Why Headlocks Are Important in NWA, Says They ‘Actually Work’
In a post on Twitter, EC3 said that headlocks are different in the NWA, as they ‘actually’ work and are important for the company’s stories.
at the @nwa OUR HEADLOCKS ARE EFFECTIVE WEAPONS THAT
-Tell a Physical Story
-Allow a competitor to not aimlessly throw soft forearms and half hearted kicks that all sound the same.
-Actually work
Chant #HEADLOCK today.#newera overERA #overMAN https://t.co/ovJHC4zdSJ
— ecIII (@therealec3) November 5, 2023
Commit to the #HOLD.
Today.#ThusSPOKE #ec3
— ecIII (@therealec3) November 5, 2023