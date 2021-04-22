wrestling / News
EC3 Says He’s Been Hospitalized Due to Infection
EC3 is currently out of action, as the indy star says that he’s been hospitalized due to an infection. EC3 posted to Instagram on Wednesday and revealed that he’s been hospitalized due to an “extensive” infection for the past five days and will need longer to recover.
He noted that he will heal and added, “Anyways I will heal, if you want to help drop a comment or a thought or affirmation. Please do no not text. PLEASE.all I ask. If you want to help let me be alone.”
On behalf of 411, our best wishes to EC3 for a quick and full recovery.
