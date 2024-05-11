EC3 Reveals How Long He Wants To Hold The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

In an interview with PWMania, EC3 spoke about his run as the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion and how long he wants to hold the title. He won the belt on August 27, 2023 and has been champion for 258 days. Here are highlights:

On what it means to be NWA World champion: “I am a top man and should be a top man in every company I go to, and I have been the top man in every company I’ve been to, besides WWE but that’s okay. It means everything. It didn’t settle in until after I won it, like the history, the legacy, and the lineage of what I possessed at that moment. Before that, I was laser-focused on the business and making the right moves to get into that position. Having that title means everything, where the company is, what it can be, what I want us to be, what I’m leading us to be. Being the flag bearer, holding that title, and re-establishing its worth, and its dominance over the wrestling scene is a heavy burden, but I have no problem carrying it and I’m enjoying every second of it. It’s a possessive power. I can see myself never wanting to give it up, and I’ll have to be killed to get it off me. We’ll see what happens, but I love being the champion.”

On working Tyrus in his retirement match: “Tyrus and I have a story beyond what is seen on TV. We grew up together in FCW and knew each other for a very long time. We’ve been cordial, enemies, and friends, and still, to this day I’m sometimes on his podcast. Working with Tyrus is a great honor, for anyone whose career has had success, to be their final match means something. When I look at how mine will end, sometimes I’m looking for who will be the right person to have that honor to defeat me. It’s huge. The story was good. We didn’t try to wrestle a match, I wanted to have a Greek tragedy, that was my idea. I wish we could have delved into it better. I wish we had all the bells and whistles of WWE to dive into that story. To have FCW footage, and stuff like that, from season four of NXT to IMPACT when he was my heavy, to have him by my side for so long to now split apart. He was my final match at IMPACT actually, as well. Great honor, passing the torch he said something very special to me. Someday if someone is lucky enough, I’ll do the same thing for them. He gets a lot of scrutiny because of stupid politics, but I don’t think wrestling fans know the true love, passion, admiration, and devotion he has to this business, and still has. He’s a student of the game, has a lot of love and respect for this business, and more power to him.”

On what’s next: “I don’t know. A lot of people need to step up. I’m looking around and just thinking that I beat everyone. Trevor Murdoch and Mike Knox both wait in the wings. But as far as the younger talent goes, Colby Corino catches my interest. Joe Alonzo, Thrillbilly, Kerry Morton, and Alex Taylor all catch my interest too. They’re all really good. But do they have what it takes to become great? So, finding out with that. I’m sure I’ll run into Thom Latimer again, and I plan on beating him every time. 3 years and 33 days is how long I want to hold the title. Upon that, I will go off into the abyss never to be seen again.”