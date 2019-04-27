WWE News: EC3 Is Waiting For A Push, Undertaker Set For Weekend Appearances, WWE Stock Dropped Again Friday

– EC3 posted a photo of himself on Instagram, sitting on a swing, waiting for someone to push him. Make of that what you will.

– WWE stock dropped another 2.18% yesterday and closed at $83.53. The stock is down 17% from the $100.45 high it hit earlier this week after Thursday’s earnings call, when WWE reported a net loss of $8.4 million, compared to the $14.8 million profit it reported from the same quarter last year.

– The Undertaker will have a meet and greet early next week in the UK For Inside the Ropes on Monday in Manchester, Tuesday in London and Wednesday in Glasgow. He was originally set for a Q&A, but after WWE blocked it, Mick Foley replaced him. Tickets can be purchased here.