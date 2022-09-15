EC3 Issues Statement On Velveteen Dream’s Accusations

The war of words between Velveteen Dream and EC3 hasn’t stopped, as EC3 accused Dream of recording wrestlers in the bathroom. He also said that Dream tried to record him in his own home’s bathroom. Dream denied this and accused EC3 of drug use on the night in question. In a statement to PWInsider, EC3 responded to Dream’s comments and allegations.

He wrote: “In life, I forgive everyone for everything that has been done to me.

I personally have never failed a drug test from any employer, nor been arrested for drug usage, paraphernalia, assault, battery, or any inappropriate behavior.

My forgiveness includes Patrick Clark for setting up a video recording device in the bathroom of my home.

As far as any other accusations and allegations against him, I hope that he finds the help he needs.

-ec3“