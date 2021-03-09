EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe Grudge Match Set For ROH 19th Anniversary Show

EC3 and Jay Briscoe will take their feud into a match at the ROH 19th Anniversary Show later this month. It was announced on this week’s ROH Week-By-Week that the two will do battle at the PPV, which takes place on on March 26th and airs on PPV and ROH Honorclub.

The two were set to face off at Final Battle in December, but the match was pulled at the last minute after EC3 contracted COVID-19. Briscoe and EC3 have been feuding for some time and fought to the back during the #1 contender’s match on this week’s episode of ROH TV. Lethal ended up winning the match.