In a recent interview with Fightful, EC3 discussed a variety of topics, including Jon Moxley’s comments on WWE putting him in an unfair position during their storyline, why the storyline didn’t work, and much more. Here are some of the highlights:

On Jon Moxley’s comments on their short program together in WWE in early 2019: “That helped a lot because I have such a high amount of respect for him and his work. It was, I guess, validation’s a good word. ‘Cause I’m not going to be the guy that’s going to complain on social media. I’m not gonna be the guy that’s gonna whine, bitch and moan about anything. I’m going to try to handle it the best I can or I’m going to do what is necessary to get out of it. I’m going to do what I can myself. But, that helped. So, the people that knew were like, ‘Oh, this makes sense. Yeah, okay.’ I just don’t want people to think I wouldn’t try or that I’d relegate myself to being sub par because I’d never do that. Ever. It’s just not who I am. So, that helped. Yeah. Hat tip, ‘Thank you, brother.’ At the same time, I can’t put too much in one man’s opinion as much as I respect it. It’s not going to do me any favors here, so I still have to put in the work here with whatever that may be regardless. Whether it matters or not. But, I was willing to try.”

On the downfall of the storyline between the two: “At first, I was like, ‘Really?’ That was right after he’s, ‘I’m not coming back, I’m not resigning.’ I’m like, ‘Well, that’s fair. You’re gonna do the favor on the way out.’ But, at the same time, I would like it to mean something and I think down the road it maybe could have led to something, and then there was the one match that lasted a few minutes. It was a roll-up finish. I thought it would progress into something that maybe I could have a star-making moment in a real match against one of the top talents in the industry that he’s on his way out and I’m on the way up. But, it didn’t happen like that.

“I think why I didn’t go, ‘What the f—‘ is because, ‘Oh, they think you might be better off as a heel.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, of course I am.’ For real. Good. Does that mean I can speak? Can I speak and explain why I’m not a good person? Yeah, but I guess there was some apprehensions because we had matches on the live events, I think they were second on the card, they were good solid matches. I was the ‘protagonist,’ he was the ‘antagonist.’ But, he’s had a seven year run of incredible work that built his name up with a very loyal audience. I was a new guy in yellow trunks with a muscular physique that people were like, ‘I don’t want to see you. Yay him. Boo this new guy.’ That makes sense. I would do the same.”

On why they had to call an audible during a house show match: “I believe on the third match of that loop we had, we’re in the middle of the match and they’re cheering him, booing me. We kind of called the audible out there li,e, ‘Let me take over as the aggressor and the villain in this scenario and let’s give them what they want. You being cheered.’ We pulled it, did it in the middle of it. That’s calling it on the fly. That’s reading the audience. That’s what pros do. I guess it wasn’t well received by somebody in charge or misconstrued up the chain and the rest is history. But, yeah, it’s still a good match. I just showed why I should be a bad guy in this scenario and he showed, ‘This is why I fight.’ It was cool. The live audience reacted accordingly. Which I think is the point of what we do.”