EC3 On Never Talking To Kevin Dunn In WWE, Dunn’s Numerous Camera Cuts

EC3 recalled certain parts of his WWE run in a recent interview with Fightful, and one of the things he mentioned was the lack of a relationship with Kevin Dunn, in addition to Dunn’s approach to his production role with the company.

When asked about how he perceived Dunn in WWE and whether he had interactions with him, EC3 was straightforward on his thoughts:

“No. Never. He was Oz. He was in the back. He hid. I don’t think a lot of people even at the top level—they probably have a personal relationship from being there for a long time, but he’s never come down, dictating shots and things like that. There’s just people around him. He lives in the truck. I guess that’s cool. He changes the camera ninety-seven times within thirty seconds.”

