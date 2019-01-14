Quantcast

wrestling / News

EC3, Lacey Evans Debut on Raw in Backstage Segments

January 14, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EC3 NXT TV 61318

– EC3 and Lacey Evans made their on-camera main roster debuts during Monday night’s episode of Raw. Both stars appeared in backstage segments, as you can see below. EC3 appeared in a backstage segment with Dasha Fuentes was interviewing stars waiting to find out what would happen in regard to Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the Royal Rumble, while Evans was seen having a conversation with Mickie James and Dana Brooke as Finn Balor walked by toward his match with Jinder Mahal.

The two join Nikki Cross as NXT call-ups who made their debuts on Raw. Cross teamed with Bayley and Natalya in a winning effort against the Riott Squad.

article topics :

EC3, Lacey Evans, RAW, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading