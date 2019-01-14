EC3, Lacey Evans Debut on Raw in Backstage Segments

– EC3 and Lacey Evans made their on-camera main roster debuts during Monday night’s episode of Raw. Both stars appeared in backstage segments, as you can see below. EC3 appeared in a backstage segment with Dasha Fuentes was interviewing stars waiting to find out what would happen in regard to Brock Lesnar’s opponent at the Royal Rumble, while Evans was seen having a conversation with Mickie James and Dana Brooke as Finn Balor walked by toward his match with Jinder Mahal.

The two join Nikki Cross as NXT call-ups who made their debuts on Raw. Cross teamed with Bayley and Natalya in a winning effort against the Riott Squad.