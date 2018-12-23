Various News: Sean Waltman Says Lars Sullivan and EC3 Are Made for Main WWE Roster, Tickets on Sale for Impact’s TV Tapings in Mexico, and Sabu Shares Clip of Fire Accident

– During the latest episode of his podcast, former WWE Superstar Sean Waltman discussed WWE calling up NXT Superstars Lars Sullivan and EC3. You can check out the video of the podcast below.

Waltman stated on the call-ups, “Lars Sullivan and EC3 are made for the main roster, more so than NXT. Obviously, Lars because he’s just freakish in so many ways. But EC3, I look at him and I look at his mannerisms, his mic skills, he’s tailor made for a good push on the main roster.”

– Tickets are now on sale for Impact Wrestling’s upcoming TV tapings in Mexico. The ticket sale information is available RIGHT HERE. The tapings are set for January 11 and 12 in Mexico City, Mexico.

– Sabu shared a video of him accidentally burning his hand when trying to make a fireball in a video greeting for a fan. You can check out that clip below. Warning, it has some NSFW language.