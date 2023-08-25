EC3 Says His Match With Tyrus At NWA 75 Will Be The Greatest In NWA History

EC3 is set to face Tyrus for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 75, and he has set a very high bar for the bout. The challenger spoke with Interstate 70 Sports about this weekend’s two-night show and says he believes the match will be the greatest in NWA history.

“I don’t think it’s going to be one of the greatest matches in NWA history. I know it’s going to be the greatest match in NWA history,” EC# said (per Fightful). “Why do I know that? I’ve foreseen it, I’ve manifested it. Great is in people’s opinion. In my estimation, the greatest moment and match in NWA history will be myself defeating the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion to become the Worlds Heavyweight Champion.”

He continued, “It’s pretty simple. I know people want to argue for guys like Flair [Ric Flair] or Steamboat [Ricky Steamboat] or whatever. In my estimation, the greatest match in NWA history will be me defeating Tyrus at NWA 75. Simple.”

The match is set for night two of the PPV, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday from St. Louis.