EC3 Says He’s Not Doing Podcasts Or Interviews: ‘I Control the Narrative Now’

With his WWE tenure behind him, EC3 says he’s now controlling his own narrative. The now-former WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Thursday to say that he’s not doing interviews or podcasts, nor doing autograph signings.
EC3 also changed his Twitter account handle to “Essential Character III,” as you can see below:
No. I will not do your podcast.
No. I will not do an interview for your website.
No. I am not interested in doing your autograph signing in eight months.
For the first time, in a long time…
I control the narrative now.
#FreeEC3 pic.twitter.com/VibQjmXbta
— essential character III (@therealec3) April 17, 2020
