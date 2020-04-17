wrestling / News

EC3 Says He’s Not Doing Podcasts Or Interviews: ‘I Control the Narrative Now’

April 16, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
EC3 NXT TV 32818 WWE

With his WWE tenure behind him, EC3 says he’s now controlling his own narrative. The now-former WWE star posted to his Twitter account on Thursday to say that he’s not doing interviews or podcasts, nor doing autograph signings.

EC3 also changed his Twitter account handle to “Essential Character III,” as you can see below:

