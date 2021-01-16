EC3 Offers Advice to Moose Ahead of Tonight’s Impact Hard to Kill Event

– Ahead of tonight’s Impact Wrestling Hard to Kill event, EC3 has shared some advice on Twitter for Moose. Moose is serving as a last-minute replacement for Alex Shelley in the main event for tonight’s show. EC3 advised Moose to become who he is supposed to be and control his narrative at tonight’s event. You can read his comments and view his tweets below:

In 2020 I returned to @impactwrestling for two reasons⁣⁣:

⁣⁣⁣

• To destroy a past that I’d forever be linked to. ⁣

As long as I existed, no matter the form, the #toponepercent would haunt me unless I left it for dead.⁣

Sacrificed for a higher purpose.⁣⁣⁣

⁣⁣⁣• To find someone with potential to carry a lost aspect of this industry forward. ⁣

An athlete, a man, an entity, someone powerful, terrifying. ⁣Someone LEGITIMATE. One worth my sacrifice.⁣⁣⁣ The man I chose was @TheMooseNation All the tools. All the promise. Lost on instincts. No guidance.⁣⁣ I returned to push him. To punish him. To torture him. To berate him. To inspire him. To guide him. To teach him. ⁣⁣⁣In a company where management has now become infatuated with the #serotonin release of using someone else’s “star” Moose once again has found himself unwanted. Abandoned.⁣⁣⁣ This makes him very dangerous.⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣Now, as fate intervened (as it often does) Moose has found himself in the #HardToKill main event.⁣⁣⁣ I have done everything I can to push him in body, mind, and spirit. ⁣But now the choice is his. Only Moose can stand for himself. ⁣⁣⁣Fight for himself Only Moose can stand for himself. ⁣⁣⁣Fight for himself.⁣⁣⁣ Become who he is supposed to be.⁣⁣⁣ @TheMooseNation You #ControlYourNarrative.⁣⁣⁣ #FreeEC3