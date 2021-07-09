EC3 on His Best in the World Match Against Flip Gordon, Live Fans Returning to ROH

– EC3 recently joined the 411 Wrestling Interviews podcast for an exclusive interview. During our chat, EC3 spoke about his upcoming singles match against Flip Gordon set for Sunday, July 11 at ROH Best in the World on pay-per-view. This will be the first event with live fans back in ROH in over a year since the start of the pandemic restrictions. Below are some highlights from our talk with EC3:

EC3 on getting to have fans back this weekend: “It feels fantastic. It feels fantastic to be able perform, to execute, to feel the adrenaline and feel the rush and energy of a live audience. I’ve been waiting and waiting for July 11. Ring of Honor has been putting out such a consistently good product that the only thing that was missing was fan reaction, feeling it, knowing it, deriving from it, so it’s very exciting. July 11, we’re back in front of the fans. It feels good. I don’t know if I’ll be personally ushering them in. I’ll be busy, but they will be ushered in, and they will be paying to see me of course too, so that’s a good thing.”

EC3 on how the environment for wrestling inspired him to experiment: “Yeah. I mean there were some good and bad that came out of how to create and perform professional wrestling out of this. You mentioned limited capacity and things of that nature, that’s what inspired creating my own narrative and experimenting with that, but as far as the light at the end of the tunnel with Ring of Honor, signing with them was very much a long-term decision because I knew at the time were in what we were in. And it was tough not knowing the landscape because the landscape of the world constantly changed, so to make a commitment, it’s speculative, but I knew and had faith that this day would come. I’m very happy it has. I’m very happy they have opened the doors. Personally, I would’ve opened them six months ago, but that’s just me and I’m a conspiracy theorist. So, we’re good.”

His thoughts on Flip Gordon: “Flip Gordon has undergone an evolution unto himself. I used him for nefarious means in my buildup to my match, my excellent match, at Ring of Honor 19th Anniversary with Jay Briscoe, where I did find out that honor is real. It was means to an end. I didn’t really know him, nor do I care for him. I have followed his career. He’s controlling his narrative in a sense. I respect the fact he’s disregarding the flash, and he’s, you know, doing things for himself. Cheating to win is one thing, and then in Ring of Honor, it’s not necessarily the way to do things. So, I’m very curious about this match. I’m very curious what would’ve built up to this match if I wasn’t stricken with a nearly deadly infection in the buildup to the match, but there is no hatred, there is no animosity with Flip Gordon. Nor is there any like or any love. Flip Gordon is a man coming into his own. [He] will be there somebody, but it will not be at the expense of myself. I feel with Flip Gordon, he has a lot to learn. Being involved with me, he’s going to learn it all.”

0:00: Intro

1:15: On helping usher fans back in to ROH at Best in the World

3:59: On his matchup with Flip Gordon at the PPV

5:22: On reinventing himself in 2020 after his WWE release

7:43: On turning “essential” into a catchphrase as the word became relevant during the pandemic

9:50: On WWE releasing talent in April, a year after the initial pandemic releases

12:01: On the expansion and future of of the Free the Narrative brand

14:40: On the importance of experimentation and trying new things in wrestling

16:47: On if he will chase the ROH Pure or World Titles after he’s done with Flip Gordon

18:41: On the rise of companies working together for crossovers

20:32: On his short-lived WWE 24/7 storyline with Drake Maverick

21:40: On whether he’ll be part of the ROH Glory by Honor tour

22:17: On being hospitalized earlier this year due to an infection

26:38: How fans can a better control over themselves and their own narratives

29:53: Where to find him online

33:03: Outro

