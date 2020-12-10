EC3 on His Past Concussion Issues, Feeling Validated by Jon Moxley’s Comments on Him

– Speaking to Fightful Select, former WWE Superstar Ethan Carter III (EC3) discussed his past concussion issues. According to EC3, he actually suffered two last year. He suffered one concussion that put him out for the fourth quarter of 2019, and he also suffered one earlier during the summer as well.

According to EC3, he didn’t know he had suffered a concussion at the time, but his appearance had started to change, and he was advised to get tested for one.

Additionally, Ethan Carter told Fightful that he felt validated by Jon Moxley’s comments regarding their matchups during an appearance on Talk Is Jericho following Moxley’s WWE exit. However, Ethan Carter III didn’t want to complain about the issue on social media. Also, EC3 stated that he sees a potential opening for a storyline down the road with Moxley due to their past history in WWE.