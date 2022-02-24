EC3 on Returning to WWE Because He Wanted to Face John Cena and Randy Orton

– Speaking to The Ringer Wrestling Mackmania Podcast, former WWE Superstar EC3 discussed his last run in WWE, returning to the promotion because he wanted to wrestle John Cena and Randy Orton, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

EC3 on returning to WWE because he wanted to wrestle John Cena and Randy Orton: “I would have loved to be in the ring with John Cena and Randy Orton. That’s the only reason I came back. Because I remember seeing that promo between Roman and Cena before Cena left for a good while. I remember, I knew how John worked, he’s very much in the moment. They’re not writing for him. Speaking from here, I’m like, ‘God, if this was me, it would be, this would be electric,’ because I kind of work the same way. But it wasn’t, and it was good. But that’s what made me want, I’ve got to give it a shot to go back and do that. That never happened. Now, I mean maybe, because seeing Control Your Narrative’s not really a wrestling promotion, maybe call the Peacemaker’s agent, have him come down to the Narrative and I could kick his a–. What a great show.”

On what they are looking for with Control Your Narrative: “I thought Matt Cardona was a great person because we’re very like-minded, but we’re very different. So using him, like, he took what we did, it’s by no means at all part of his success, a success he made coming out of it becoming who he is now king of the indies and stuff like that. It’s very rewarding seeing — did this process help? I don’t know. I can pretend it did. To me, it did, and hopefully to him. And now, he’s killing it. Same thing with Braun Strowman becoming Adam Scherr, rising of Titan. The guy was going through literal life crises at the time and this process helped him come out of that.”

“So the big thing I’m looking for is a talent that wants to create and be something different, and kind of think outside the wrestling bubble and still understand within it the basic wrestling psychology, character development, storytelling work, and how do we make it work in 2022? What I’m looking for from new people is engaging in the story because, you know, a lot of people, ‘oh, EC3 has a TV deal,’ I’m getting blown up, nonstop. Some people I know, some people I don’t. And, you know, they’re sending me their YouTube videos, and their matches, and their resumes, and things like that. And I can’t tell, ‘okay, you can do the moves, cool. Okay, you look alright, cool.’ I won’t know until I meet you, and see you, and kind of talk you. What do you want out of this?”