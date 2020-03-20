EC3 On Why Impact Let Him Out Of His Contract In 2018

In an interview with Fightful, EC3 spoke about why Impact Wrestling let him out of his contract in 2018, which led to him joining WWE. Here are highlights:

On leaving Impact: “My contract was still taking place. I decided to leave early because of the transitions going and I just thought it was a good time for other people to step up and a good time for me to challenge myself somewhere else at the moment. I had to do something different. Especially where my personal life was at that time. [?] I needed a big change.”

On why he was let out of his contract: “At that time I think they were experiencing so many changes. They inherited a mess. They’re doing great with it now, so I’m so happy for them. But, at the time I was pretty well compensated so I think they were okay with taking me off the books and helping me out, and being okay with it because they also wanted to build new and fresh people. So, yeah, they were okay with it.”

On going to WWE: “I would say out of the decisions and the positive / negative board I created myself—positive at the very, very bottom, underneath like traveling way too much would have been like, “Yeah, Spud’s there. Cool.” I had talks with multiple things. But, there was something I felt I needed to accomplish at that time and that’s why I chose WWE.”