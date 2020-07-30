EC3 Promo From This Week’s Impact, Reveals His Plan to Destroy His Past (Video)

– Impact Wrestling released the new EC3 video promo that aired earlier this week on IMPACT! on AXS TV. You can check out that clip below.

EC3 noted in the promo, “My past is my biggest foe, and I am here for the destruction of my past because I must break every attachment to my past to move forward to the future. The past is just a story, and once you realize that, it has no power over you. To take back that power, I must destroy my past. To take back that power, I must control my narrative. You have been warned.”