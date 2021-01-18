EC3 Recalls Getting Heat For Being Funny In Game Show Version of NXT

In an interview with Fightful, EC3 spoke about trying to be funny during the early version of NXT, which was a competition that operated more like a game show than the NXT of today. Rookie wrestlers were paired with established WWE stars and competed for a spot on the roster.

He said: “Yeah, ‘cause they treat the entire show like a joke, so, why not make a joke of being the joke? I figure it’s better people laugh with you than at you. I don’t like being laughed at, I like being laughed with because I’m entertaining. So, yeah, we figured out a way around their silly game and it made the segment entertaining, made the show better. But, the fact that the control / power mechanism needs to reestablish why they’re in control. ‘Hey, you can be made fun of, but you can’t make fun of us.’ ‘Hey, I’m just trying to stand out, which is what you tell me to do.’ I want to be different, and I would like to entertain the people that paid money to be there as opposed to sitting there being like, ‘Why am I watching this forty-five minute atrocity unfold in front of me? I’m here to see Edge and Randy Orton and John Cena. I’m not here to see this curly haired idiot be put on the spot with dumb things.’“