WWE News: EC3 Reportedly In ‘Dog House’ In WWE, Andre the Giant Documentary Hitting DVD Next Month, Swoggle Backstage At WWE Live Event

– Wrestlingnews.co reports that EC3 is allegedly in the WWE “doghouse” with management for unknown reasons, which is why he hasn’t been featured much on WWE TV after his main roster in-ring debut on RAW back in February.

He competed on RAW with a win over Dean Ambrose but after that began to lose his matches at live events. This includes to Shelton Benjamin at a February 16 event in Alexandra and most recently a TV loss to Tyler Breeze on WWE Main Event this past week. He did, however, defeat Apollo Crews and Tye Dillinger at other events. However, the belief is that his recent losses are because “for some reason” Vince McMahon is not too high on EC3 at this point in time.

EC3’s matches this weekend were triple threat matches for the Intercontinental title against Bobby Lashley and Apollo Crews. Lashley won the matches by pinning EC3.

– HBO’s Andre the Giant documentary will be released on DVD on April 15.

– Swoggle was backstage at last night’s WWE live event in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as he lives in the area.