EC3 Responds to Inspirational Tweet From John Cena: ‘Dreams Become Nightmares’
– WWE Superstar EC3 was back at it on social media over the weekend. This time, he responded to a recent inspirational tweet from John Cena. Originally, John Cena tweeted out, “Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up.” EC3 later responded, “Dreams become nightmares.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.
As previously reported, EC3 was featured in a segment during last Monday’s edition of Raw. He was knocked out by Seth Rollins after being announced as the special guest referee for WWE Stomping Grounds. After that, The New Day used his prone body to make a six-man tag team bout official. After the segment, he wrote on Twitter, “Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside.”
Never stop dreaming. Chasing those dreams requires an incredible amount of work. Never give up.
— John Cena (@JohnCena) June 21, 2019
Dreams become nightmares.
— ecIII (@therealec3) June 22, 2019
Every time I make you laugh, I suffer more inside. https://t.co/CzHbw53oYj
— ecIII (@therealec3) June 18, 2019
