Various News: EC3 Responds To Matt Cardona’s Challenge, WWE NXT Level Up Highlights, Latest UpUpDownDown Videos

– As previously reported, Matt Cardona challenged EC3 to a deathmatch with EC3’s NWA World title on the line. In a post on Twitter, EC3 responded.

He said: “Matthew Cardona, everything you say is true. Everything you say is factual. We are motivated. We are who we say we are. Yet you challenge me for the Worlds Heavyweight Championship in a Deathmatch. Matt, I regret to inform you, I decline. I decline because, in lieu of a Deathmatch, I challenge you to the ultimate match of death — ‘Overman’ versus ‘Indy God.’ The ultimate match of death.”

– Here are highlights from last night’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up:

– The latest videos from UpUpDownDown feature more Uno:

– Meanwhile, WWE 2K23 presents episode 1 of The Showdown: