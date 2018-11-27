wrestling / News
WWE News: EC3 Returns to NXT TV on Wednesday, Dean Ambrose Back on Raw Next Week, New Ronda Rousey Farm Video
November 27, 2018 | Posted by
– The big hook for this week’s NXT TV is the return of EC3 to NXT TV. EC3 has been out of action for weeks following an injury angle on TV from the Undisputed Era.
Don't miss the #TopOnePercent @therealec3 in action on @WWENXT streaming THIS WEDNESDAY at 8/7c on @WWENetwork! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/4Le1eze8xm
— WWE (@WWE) November 27, 2018
Get eyes on it.#wwenxt #nx3 #raw https://t.co/jsbzs3YTNC
— ecIII (@therealec3) November 27, 2018
– It was announced on last night’s WWE Raw that Dean Ambrose will be back on next week’s WWE Raw.
– Ronda Rousey posted this video from a photo shoot she did with husband Travis Browne and the animals at their Browsey Acres farm.