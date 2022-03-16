wrestling / News
EC3 Reveals The Rules and Regulations For Control Your Narrative: Certain Moves Banned
In a post on Instagram, EC3 revealed the rules and regulations for the new ‘Control Your Narrative’ promotion. It lists rules for ‘Fights’, which appear to be shoot-style matches, and standard matches. Certain moves are outright banned, such as the superkick or Canadian Destroyer. He wrote:
RULES and REGULATIONS
Sanctioned “Matches” will take place at all #CYN Live Events and will adhere to the standard #ProfessionalWrestling rule book.
#CYN Live will be #officiated by a well trained and state certified team of “officials.”
• 1st rule: You are in control.
• 2nd rule: YOU ARE IN CONTROL!
• 3rd rule: Fights end when you tap out, get knocked out, can’t stand, or quit. Sanctioned “matches” can end via pin fall.
• 4th rule: Standard “professional wrestling” rules apply for sanctioned “matches.” Chaos ensues in the PROJECT PIT.
• 5th rule: No #Superkicks. No #TopeSuicidas. No #CanadianDestroyers.
• 6th rule: The fight isn’t with your opponent. It is with yourself.
• 7th rule: Fights will go on as long as they have too. Sanctioned “matches” HIT THEIR TIMES.
• 8th rule: If you want to #ControlYourNarrative, you have to fight.
Fights within #TheNarrative? That is a different story.
Thoughts on the #RulesAndRegulations of #CYN? Love? Loathe?”
