EC3 Says He Still Has A Good Relationship With Dixie Carter

In an interview with Fightful, EC3 said that he still has a good relationship with former TNA boss Dixie Carter, who is his aunt in wrestling storylines. Here are highlights:

On if he still talks to Dixie Carter: “Oh, yeah. We have conversations quite often. Whether it’s via social media or she’ll shoot me a text, ‘Oh, I’ve been thinking about you, darling.’ I’m like, ‘That’s funny. ‘Cause, you’re my aunt, and I love you.’ I think she loves the rush of endorphins that come from interactions ‘cause she talks about wrestling and, probably, wrestling fans are very vocal, when your comments are [receiving a lot of notifications]. Whether they’re positive or negative, it’s kind of like, ‘Oh, yeah. This is good stuff.’ I don’t. I don’t care. But, most people need an endorphin rush.”

On if their relationship is good: “Yes, but it can always be evaluated. But, perhaps the Narrative would be a place to do that.”

On The Narrative: “I think anytime you break the mold and become creative it’s a challenge. It’s hard, but I respect it. A Boneyard provided a great send off and it was what it was supposed to be. It was sort of tongue in cheek and campy in a way. (Firefly Funhouse) it was pleasurable. It was enjoyable. Going in the opposite route with Cena and Wyatt, which was so crazy. But, it told a story. So, I enjoyed those. Stadium Stampede was fun. Like, they had fun. But, at the same time we were getting to the point, and I think Money in the Bank is when it jumped the shark, so to speak. Then we’re just doing things to do them as opposed to evolving it. The only way I want to approach it, I’m not doing cinematic matches where there’s mystical powers and people transcend, transfer or things like that. I just want a cinematic visual of as real as it gets fighting. So, I think that’s what separates us and keeps our integrity and can keep it flowing as we go forward pushing this as alternate content to what’s taking place in the wrestling world.”