EC3 Says He’ll Be ‘Freed Up’ In 2021

December 9, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
EC3 ROH

Fightful Select recently spoke with EC3 about his status in ROH, and he said that he would be ‘freed up’ once 2021 hits.

Meanwhile, he added that he was still on good terms with Impact Wrestling. He noted that they had talks and Impact seemed interested in a long-term deal, but wasn’t sure he wanted to locked down long-term.

EC3

