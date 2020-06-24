EC3 Shares Video of Him Watching Past NXT Clips, Talks About Being ‘Reborn Into Something Transcendent’

– Former WWE Superstar EC3 released his latest promo video today via Twitter. The video shows him watching highlights of his NXT run, and he speaks about being “reborn into something transcendent.” Also, a logo flashes that reads, “FREE EC3.” He stated the following in the video:

“If you are going to truly evolve, you have to admit who you are. Not just to yourself. To everyone.⁣ You were happy once. You were accomplished, proud, loved, but your past does not dictate our future. It doesn’t matter who you were as a person, how good you were, how nice, how professional. When you’ve been beaten down long enough, that person is never coming back. Now, there hasn’t been a part of your body or your psyche that hasn’t been wounded, covered in scars. You must break every attachment to your past in order to liberate your future because only after your destruction can you be resurrected. Become the person you were supposed to be. Without pain, without regret, without betrayals, without sacrifice, you have nothing, and you sacrificed your body, your soul, your mind twice. You had to perish in your previous form in order to be reborn into something transcendent. You will become free. You will enter your final form. You will finish what you started. You have been warned.”

The caption for his video reads, “If you are going to truly evolve, you have to admit who you are. Not just to yourself. To everyone.⁣ ⁣#ControlYourNarrative#FreeEC3” You can view that clip below: