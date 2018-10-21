WWE News: EC3 Wants to Shave John Cena’s Head, Women’s Wrestling Revolution on Canvas 2 Canvas, and Latest Mic’ed Audio for MMC

– John Cena shared an inspirational quote earlier today, writing, “If you give your absolute all to something, no matter the result, you should be at peace knowing you couldn’t work any harder.” EC3 then later responded to his tweet, writing, “I want to shave your head.” You can check out that Twitter exchange below.

If you give your absolute all to something, no matter the result, you should be at peace knowing you couldn’t work any harder. — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 21, 2018

I want to shave your head. — ecIII (@therealec3) October 21, 2018

– WWE released a new Canvas 2 Canvas video today, showing some of the Women’s Revolution moments from Raw and Smackdown ahead of the Evolution event. You can check out that video below.

– WWE shared a new video for the mic’ed audio from the latest round of the WWE Mixed Match Challenge series. You can check out that video below.