EC3 Says He Has a Similar Mindset As Billy Corgan, Talks NWA’s Creative Freedom

EC3 is enjoying working for Billy Corgan in the NWA, as he noted in a recent inerview. EC3 was on Under the Ring promoting his World Title match against Tyrus at NWA 75 and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On having a similar mindset as Corgan: “Creatively, Billy Corgan and I, both Pisces, both out of our minds creatively. Kind of like very eccentric and esoteric in a way. I mean, [we’re] super-geniuses at a creative level. So I think that’s why it’s a good fit. I think the industry of wrestling has found itself in a complacent creative bubble. I think it’s a lot of replication of [things] people are already seeing, or have seen. I think very few have the courage or the boldness to stand out and be themselves, and that’s in every company, ours included.”

On why he enjoys being in the NWA: “The reason it’s great for me to be here is that, hopefully, I can capture and become that energy that allows, which I try to do, and I will do, professional wrestlers to be able to tell their story, to control their narrative, to step outside the bubble, step outside the box, and truly embrace who they are and why they are doing what they do. So a lot of … creative constrictions take place in other companies, whereas I don’t think creative freedom is a guarantee or a necessity every wrestler should have because some aren’t very creative.

“But NWA itself shows that giving me that platform, that hopefully people can, we can take back the system so to speak and allow wrestlers to be creative again, as opposed to rooms full of writers who have never been in a fight, never been in a match, never been in a ring,” EC3 continued. “Bookers of the year, and promoters who just buy their way into the industry, because it’s cool and they have the disposable income. A lot of the people who truly work and grind it out, and go through the hell that this does take to be any sort of successful level, are the ones that should dictate how they’re portrayed on television.”