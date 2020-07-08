EC3 On Slammiversary Rumors: ‘July 18th Is a Great Day For a Fight’

EC3 addressed rumors that he’s heading to Slammiversary, albeit with quite the tease. Himanshu D passed along a clip posted to the TMFI YouTube page of the WWE and TNA alum doing a Q&A video on Facebook in which he discussed the rumors that he’s signing with Impact. While he doesn’t directly confirm the rumors, he does say that he “will fight July 18th,” the day of Slammiversay.

You can check out the highlights and the full clip below:

On a fan saying they’ll ‘riot’ of he’s not the mystery man in the Impact World Title Match at Slammiversary: “With all the rioting in the world today, do we really want a riot over a professional wrestling show? I don’t know, perhaps. July 18th. July 18th is a great day for a fight. I will fight July 18th.”

On when he’ll decide where he’s going: “I’m going to go wherever my heart takes me, wherever a fight arises that I need to fight ’em.”