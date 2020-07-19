wrestling / News

EC3 Video Teaser Airs At Impact Slammiversary

July 18, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
EC3

EC3 made his return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary tonight, as a promo aired after the main event that showed EC3 smashing his drink glass against a wall.

EC3 was released from WWE back in April.

