wrestling / News
EC3 Video Teaser Airs At Impact Slammiversary
July 18, 2020 | Posted by
EC3 made his return to Impact Wrestling at Slammiversary tonight, as a promo aired after the main event that showed EC3 smashing his drink glass against a wall.
EC3 was released from WWE back in April.
Ladies and gentleman…
ORDER HERE: https://t.co/cjK3GrKZ0H pic.twitter.com/eevy9xddlx
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 19, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on Extreme Rules ‘Swamp Fight’ Filming Details & Finish (SPOILERS)
- Backstage Rumor on Impact Wrestling Attempting to Sign Former TNA Names for Upcoming Tapings (Possible Spoiler)
- Eddie Edwards Reveals Who He Wants Mystery Man At Impact Slammiversary To Be
- Bruce Prichard Discusses Jeff Jarrett & Road Dogg Walking Out of WWE At In Your House 2, Talking to Jarrett About the Incident