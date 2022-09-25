EC3 on Vince McMahon Deciding He Shouldn’t Speak After Seeing One of His Promos

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Shooting From the Hip, former WWE Superstar EC3 discussed Vince McMahon not liking a promo he shot and deciding he shouldn’t speak on WWE TV. Below are some highlights from Sportskeeda:

On how Vince McMahon decided on the six main roster call-ups for WWE in early 2019: “But I definitely think there was a creative meeting. They needed six people, and they were just throwing 8 x 10’s pictures and videos. ‘Sure, whatever, I don’t care. Ohh, she’s funny, this guy looks cool, this guy has muscle, let’s take him. Ohh, this guy looks like a freak; that works.’ And when they looked over our stuff and every idea that a creative person has who’s familiar with the product, I don’t think Vince watched for over thirty seconds to a minute.”

“I swear, this is the truth; he saw one promo I did; it wasn’t even like one of our professional shoots. It was me by the pool. And I think I was going like ‘victory after victory.’ It was kind of goofy and over-the-top like you don’t have any common sense. He (Vince) saw it once, and he was like, ‘No, this guy needs to be a weatherman. He can’t talk with much enthusiasm. Actually, he shouldn’t even talk.’ Nobody even said, ‘Hey, Vince, he’s actually a decent enough speaker, he might be good there with a microphone and produce something with that.’ Nobody even bothered to say anything.”

EC3 was released by WWE for the second time in April 2020.