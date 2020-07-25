EC3 Discusses If He Thinks Vince McMahon Had Any Idea About His Work Outside of WWE

In an interview with WrestleTalk, EC3 discussed if he thinks Vince McMahon had any idea about his work outside of WWE, saying he doesn’t think Vince had a clue, and was actually told a story by someone in WWE creative that when Vince saw a clip of EC3 in Impact, he said WWE should get him, unaware that EC3 worked as Derrick Bateman in NXT.

On if he thinks Vince McMahon was aware of his work outside of WWE: “I think he had no clue. I actually heard one time, there was a meeting and they were watching Impact and I came out and I don’t even remember who told me this, but somebody in creative, and he was like, ‘Who is this guy? We should get him!’ They’re like, ‘Derrick Bateman.’ He’s like, ‘Who?'”

