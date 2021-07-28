EC3 vs. Brian Johnson Added To ROH Glory by Honor Night 1

Ring of Honor has announced that a match between EC3 and Brian Johnson has been added to night one of ROH Glory by Honor. The event happens on August 20 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s a press release:

EC3 AND BRIAN JOHNSON FACE OFF AT GLORY BY HONOR NIGHT 1

EC3 and “The Mecca” Brian Johnson are both intense athletes and gifted talkers. But that’s where the similarities end.

EC3 came to ROH to find out if honor is real, and he has competed honorably. Johnson, conversely, is obnoxious and willing to achieve victory by any means necessary.

They’ll face each other for the first time at Glory By Honor Night 1 on Aug. 20 at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

EC3 is coming off an impressive win over Flip Gordon at Best in the World. By defeating Gordon — who challenges ROH World Champion Bandido on the same night EC3 and Johnson square off — EC3 inserted himself into the world title picture, and he’s looking to keep his momentum going.

A win over EC3 would be the biggest of Johnson’s career, and it couldn’t happen at a better venue for the Philadelphia native.

EC3 has the size and strength advantage, but Johnson has more than held his own against powerhouses. He knocked off Sledge in the Survival of the Fittest tournament and accomplished the rare feat of kicking out of PCO’s moonsault.

Will EC3 silence the loud-mouthed Johnson? Or will Johnson get the final word? Join us live or streaming for HonorClub to find out!

GLORY BY HONOR

NIGHT 1: FRIDAY, AUG. 20

BELL TIME: 7 PM ET

2300 ARENA

2300 S SWANSON ST.

PHILADELPHIA, PA 19148

For tickets, click here!

ALREADY SIGNED:

ROH WORLD TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION BANDIDO vs. FLIP GORDON

ROH PURE TITLE MATCH

CHAMPION JONATHAN GRESHAM (W/JAY LETHAL) vs. RHETT TITUS (W/TRACY WILLIAMS)

EIGHT-MAN TAG MATCH

VIOLENCE UNLIMITED (BRODY KING, TONY DEPPEN, CHRIS DICKINSON & HOMICIDE) vs. LA FACCIÓN INGOBERNABLE (RUSH, DRAGON LEE, KENNY KING & BESTIA DEL RING)

EC3 vs. BRIAN JOHNSON