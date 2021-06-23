wrestling / News
Various News: EC3 vs. Matt Cardona Coming to FITE TV, Latest Ethan Page & Sammy Guevara Vlogs Online
– EC3 and Matt Cardona battled recently in #FreeTheNarrative, and the special is coming to FITE TV next month. Cardona posted to Twitter noting that the match and event are set to air on FITE on July 3rd. You can see the tweet, with a link to the FITE TV page, below:
#FreeTheNarrative is coming to @FiteTV! July 3rd, 2021! @TheMattCardona vs. @therealec3! https://t.co/XhLyPDLBMN pic.twitter.com/D7VhtAr9Ed
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 23, 2021
– Ethan Page and Sammy Guevara have posted their latest vlogs online, and you can see them below:
