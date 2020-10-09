EC3 vs. Moose Added To Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory

Impact Wrestling has announced a match between EC3 and Moose has been added to the card for this year’s Bound for Glory. The event happens on October 24, with the two fighting in an “undisclosed location.” Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Title: Eric Young (c) vs. Rich Swann

* Impact Knockouts Title: Deonna Purrazzo (c) vs. Kylie Rae

* Impact Tag Team Titles: The Motor City Machine Guns (c) vs. The North vs. The Good Brothers vs. Ace Austin & Madman Fulton

* Impact X Division Title: Rohit Raju (c) vs. TJP vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Chris Bey vs. Trey vs. Willie Mack

* Moose vs. EC3