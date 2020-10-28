wrestling / News
EC3 vs. Shane Taylor for ROH TV Preview
October 28, 2020 | Posted by
– Ring of Honor (ROH) released a new video showcasing EC3 vs. Shane Taylor. The match is slated for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. You can check out that video below:
