EC3 vs. Shane Taylor for ROH TV Preview

October 28, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
EC3 Impact Wrestling

– Ring of Honor (ROH) released a new video showcasing EC3 vs. Shane Taylor. The match is slated for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV. You can check out that video below:

