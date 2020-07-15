EC3 on Looking for a Place That Will Let Him Be Who He Wants, His Plan to Fight on July 18

– Wrestlezone recently spoke to former WWE Superstar EC3, aka Essential Character III. Below are some highlights.

EC3 on wanting to go to a place that will let him be who he wants to be: “I think the mental perspective as far as [people asking], ‘Where are you going to work next? What promotion are you going to work for? What television show are you going to be on?’ It’s lost on me. It doesn’t matter. What I’m doing now is becoming who I want to be, and I know that by giving myself to somebody else—my talents, abilities, creativity, my brain, my body—I’ll never be able to be fully in control of who I’m portrayed as. I realize now that this isn’t about money for me at all or who is offering the best deal, it’s about which place provides me the best opportunity to be who I want to be, to fight how I want to fight, entertain how I want to entertain.”

On how fans have never seen him fight before: “I’ve cut promos, I’ve wrestled matches, I’ve defeated legends. But the one thing I’ve never done and people have never seen me do is fight. I’ve wrestled matches, but I’ve never fought. I never fought the regrets I used to have, the fears I would have. I never fought with my heart on my sleeve, with a vendetta that I have now. I have not yet fought, and the second that the clock on freeec3.com goes down on 7-18-2020, I’m going to fight.”

On what happens when the clock strikes midnight: “I’m telling you, literally—the second it hits midnight and I’m free from my past contractual obligations, I am getting into a fight.”