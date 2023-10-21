EC3 Wants to Update the Side Plates for the NWA World Title

– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion EC3 discussed wanting to update the side plates for the iconic title belt. EC3 stated the following on the topic:

“Definitely homage to classic. I’m not trying to ruin what made this thing so special but I think these side plates need an upgrade. Sure Mexico, Japan, Canada, UK, love them, great countries, but what about empires of the past? Who are the greatest leaders of history? That is kind of what EC3 and The Overman sees himself as. A Caesar perhaps, an Alexander, a Leonidas, a Jesus. That’s where I see the side plates kind of going.”

EC3 won the belt from Tyrus at the NWA 75th Anniversary Show in August.