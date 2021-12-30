EC3 Weighs In On Potentially Joining AEW, Regrets Not Experiencing ROH In Its Full Glory

EC3 recently discussed whether he would be interested in joining AEW and the only thing he regrets about his run in ROH. The wrestling star discussed the topics during his appearance on the ROHStrong Podcast, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On if he has any regrets about his ROH run: “What I regret about it is that I never got to experience it in its full glory, its full honor. Due to my coming in, in the pandemic and strange times and locker room separations and pandemic protocols. So, engraining myself into the culture, even the live audiences we only had a few shows, in front of a rabid live fanbase. That’s kind of dissipated because nobody knew the direction, or the whereabouts or the what of the company. You know, it’s pandemic times and we are a casualty of that in a sense.”

On potentially joining AEW: “I would never say never because if I see TNT driving that truck up and backing it up to my humble abode, I would think about it. But I think to how far I’ve come and what I’ve put in on this level before it has even become what it’s (Free The Nattarative) supposed to be. And there are things in the works for this that I am kind of shocked have taken place.

“This will never be another wrestling company where we are going to have weekly TV with a champion and a 20-minute promo opens the show. And 30 minutes of the show is good and the other two hours are dogsh*t. I don’t ever see it like that. But, I can see it being like a streaming seasonal thing that talent create their stories and become featured. Then they have their basis, they have their reel in a sense. And they also have this experience to take elsewhere.”