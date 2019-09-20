wrestling / News
EC3 Wins and Loses 24/7 Championship At WWE Live Event In Manila (Pics, Video)
September 20, 2019
During WWE’s live event in Manila, Philippines today, EC3 managed to pin R-Truth to become the 24/7 Champion. Later, after Chad Gable defeated EC3 in a match, Truth rolled EC3 back in the ring and pinned him to regain the title. You can see a photo and a clip below.
For a (very brief) moment … @therealec3 made HISTORY in #WWEManila and became the #247Champion! pic.twitter.com/ieNgUPTxFT
— WWE (@WWE) September 20, 2019
R-Truth regains the 24/7 from EC3 title with the assist from Gable, WHo IS UNREAl #WWEManila pic.twitter.com/Jfco9Kr9sS
— KP | Was @ G1… (@archaicbro) September 20, 2019
This was the second reign for EC3 and R-Truth is now in his seventeenth.
