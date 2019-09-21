EC3 Wins and Loses WWE 24/7 Title Again at Shanghai Event

– There were some more WWE 24/7 title changes earlier today for the live event in Shanghai, China. As previously reported, EC3 won and then quickly lost the 24/7 title yesterday at WWE’s house show in Manila, the Philippines. And it looks like this happened yet again today in Shanghai, as confirmed by WWE.com.

At the very least, EC3 can now claim that he has been three times a WWE champion. Some new photos of the Shanghai title change were shared by WWE on Instagram, which you can see below.