EC3: ‘You’ve Been Controlled Your Whole Life’ (Video)

– EC3 tweeted out the new propaganda video that aired on last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling, which you can now view below.

The caption for the tweet from EC3 reads, You have been controlled your whole life.⁣ Entities have had authority over you.⁣ Do you do, say, think, feel what you’re supposed to?⁣ Conform?⁣ Or fight?⁣ Find purpose.⁣ Find enlightenment. #ControlYourNarrative⁣ #FreeEC3⁣ #Impactonaxs” Meanwhile, the former champion states in the video:

“You have been controlled your whole life. Politicians, corporations, media, entertainment, even love. They have all had authority over you. Do you think how you’re supposed to think? Feel how you’re supposed to feel? Buy what you’re supposed to buy? Say what you’re supposed to say? Do you allow this world to walk over you, give in, conform? Or do you fight? Fight back against those who life to you, steal from you, lie to you, betray you. Those that demean you, degrade you, try to cancel you! Fight back against these tyrants of your heart, your body, your soul, and your mind! Find purpose. Find enlightenment. Control your narrative. Live in this moment because tonight, I’m living in this moment here. And you, you have been warned.”